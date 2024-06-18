Underrated satirical city builder gets wet in new watery DLC

Retiring on a white sand beach, palm trees swaying to and fro, sun shining as I sip a cocktail served in some sort of fruit, that’s the life for me. And it’s the life that can be lived in underrated city builder Tropico 6. Well, for some. It’s a satirical take on global politics set in the Caribbean island nation of Tropico. You are El Presidente, the ruler of the island, and it’s up to you to ensure your citizens prosper. Well, now you can give them the life of luxury on the water with the new DLC that launched today.

Tropico 6 is expanding its horizons by now allowing you to build a bunch of buildings directly on the water with its Tropican Shores DLC. The satirical city building game has added megayachts, a tidal power station, and a variety of houseboats that your people can live on. In total there are 15 new buildings to try out, a new scenario that will help you get to grips with all the new mechanics, and three new edicts to help you with your offshore building projects.

There’s a dolphin therapy building that will presumably help your residents to stay happy and prevent revolts, as well as shark therapy for if the desire to revolt is still there.

The Tropican Shores DLC launched today, Tuesday June 18, and you can buy it for $13.49 / £11.69 down from $14.99 / £12.99 until Tuesday July 2. You can get it on Steam right here.

