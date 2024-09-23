If you love a quiet drive through the countryside, you’re going to want to put Truckful on your Steam wishlist. But, be warned, the quaint and peaceful scenery of this upcoming driving game is not what it seems, and the developers have hinted there are dark secrets and mysteries lurking in the shadows along the way.

The indie game looks delightfully simple and rather charming on the surface. Truckful has a vibrant, colorful aesthetic, and its playful animation style gives the impression of a cute children’s television show. Players will be tasked with driving a truck filled with various goods and delivering them to the townsfolk, and successful errands can bring big rewards. Sounds easy, right? Well, think again. As with any great adventure game, there are twists and tricks involved here.

In a press release from the studio behind the new title, Mythic Owl, Truckful is described as “Dredge on wheels” — anyone who’s played that particular boat-themed horror game will have a good idea of what’s in store here, then. The woodland setting will lead you into an increasingly “unsettling atmosphere,” with hidden paths, treacherous landscapes, and the mysteries of local legends and folklore threatening to rear their heads at any moment.

The release date for the game has not been announced yet, but Truckful has already been added to over 15,000 wishlists on Steam. It’s also been gaining plenty of attention on social media, with gaming fanatics eager to dive into the oddly unsettling vibes the game has to offer.

Truckful will give users lots of scope for upgrading their ride, and thought it may look simple enough visually, it promises challenging physics-based car and cargo handling gameplay.

