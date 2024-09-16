The thing that lures people into the vampire fantasy is that mysterious feeling of raw power. You don’t have to sacrifice your appearance like werewolves, or be beholden to malevolent spiritual forces like witches and wizards – sure, you’re thirsty all the time, but it’s worth it, right? But what if the tables had turned. What if you are now the prey. Flipping the concept of vampirism on its head, new FPS Trust positions you as the hunted, instead of the hunter – and it looks amazing.

You’ve been asleep for a long time. A very long time. Centuries have passed since you last walking among the living, and things have changed a lot. In Truth, vampires have been “reduced to nothing more than an energy source;” your blood powers humanity’s progress. Specialized groups of agents hunt you at every turn – your species’ survival hangs in the balance.

Highly stylized and giving the ultra-violent boomer shooter vibes of classics like Doom and Byte Barrel’s previous FPS game, Forgive Me Father, you’ll have to tear through hoards of enemies in order to get your strength back and reclaim what’s yours.

You’ll be able to rely on brute force or, alternatively, take a stealthier approach with your vampiric powers. Every creature in Trust’s universe is obsessed with blood – be it your unquenchable thirst, or humanity’s determination to bleed you dry – so expect some pretty gnarly scenes if you sacrifice the shadows in favor of all-out brawling.

While the trailer doesn’t showcase much of the in-game action, I expect Trust will play much like its Lovecraftian sister – close-quarters FPS action against a vast array of twisted bosses, with evolvable equipment that can range from random household objects to powerful guns.

One of my favorite aspects of Forgive Me Father, however, was the player’s sanity meter and the effects it had on gameplay. Perhaps we’ll see a similar thing in Trust, but warped to fit the vampire fantasy – something akin to Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines’ Blood Points would fit right in here.

While Byte Barrel hasn’t confirmed the exact Trust release date, it does note that it’s “coming bloody soon.” If you’re looking to wishlist it, you can do so here.

In the meantime, however, here’s why I think we need a Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines remake ahead of Bloodlines 2 – I really like vampires, if you haven’t guessed. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something in a similar vein, here are all the best vampire games, as well as some horror games if you’re looking for something spooky.

