Save $150 on this stunning Turtle Beach PC steering wheel

If you’re looking for ways to make you really feel like you’re right in the middle of the action in racing games, but don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve found a brilliant PC steering wheel deal that will leave all the others in the dust. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne is a fantastic wheel and pedal setup that offers a premium suite of features, and you only need a desk to which to attach it.

Many of the best PC steering wheel models often require a full racing rig to get the best out of them, or perhaps even use them at all in some cases. It’s understandable that hardcore sim racers are often the target of this gear, but this Turtle Beach set instead focuses on a design that suits everyone.

Right now, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne is available at Best Buy and Amazon for a price of $499.99, giving you a huge $150 saving against the $649.99 MSRP.

I’ve been lucky enough to try out some high-end wheel systems like the Thrustmaster Ferrari 488, and budget options like the Thrustmaster T128. On paper, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne sits on the more premium side of this scale, and its easier accessibility for desktop use is a definite bonus.

The low-profile clamp saves you from having to buy or create a full mounting system for the wheel, and its tensile strength is more than enough to handle the K Drive force feedback motor. Granted, this motor isn’t packing the same punch as some simulation-grade motors, but it’s more than enough for enthusiasts and even hardcore players.

The pedals also have a load cell braking system, allowing for a realistic feel for your brake pedal that responds based on the force you apply, leading to more realistic responses in-game. You can also adjust the pedal system into just a gas-and-brake configuration should you wish.

What’s more, the VelocityOne has incredibly deep tuning and customization options, and it’s possible to adjust these settings directly through the wheel’s supporting application or via a mobile app. This works very similarly to the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Deck, another piece of gear I rated very highly.

If you’re looking to find the best PC controllers at the moment, we’ve assembled a list of fully tested products, including steering wheels, so you can choose your preferred way to play the best racing games available right now.