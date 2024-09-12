If you’re on the hunt for a great gaming keyboard deal, we’ve saved you a job and found one for you! The Turtle Beach Vulcan II Mini Air is a mini wireless gaming keyboard and one of the first from the popular peripheral brand since it shut down Roccat while keeping its naming conventions alive. This deal sees the Vulcan II Mini Air drop from a price of $179.99 to just $97.50, saving you $82.49.

In my Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro review, I was quick to praise the features included with this board and recommend it as one of the best gaming keyboards thanks to its competitive price and feature set. The Turtle Beach Vulcan II Mini Air 65% is quite different from its TKL sibling, thanks to its wireless options and aluminum top plate for added durability.

This deal is limited, though, and I mean it. Amazon isn’t just flagging this deal as limited time; there is also a claim counter, meaning only so many units are being sold at this price. Given the sharp 46% discount on what’s still a relatively new release, it’s no surprise to see this offer limited in such a way.

The Vulcan II Mini Air brings wireless connections to the table, with both 2.4GHz and three Bluetooth channels. Despite its 65% layout, you won’t be missing out on inputs either, as the EasyShift feature allows you to create a second layer of inputs that can be accessed at the press of a button.

While you don’t get adjustable actuation and rapid trigger, two features found on the Pro line of Vulcan keyboards, the TITAN Red optical switches in the Vulcan II Mini are still quality gaming options. They have a 1.4mm actuation point and 3.6mm total travel distance, alongside a 45g actuation force.

In my testing, I found that the T-shaped keycaps didn’t fit with the design of the Vulcan II TKL Pro, but they suit the smaller frame of the Mini Air much better. Pair this with the tasteful and adjustable RGB lighting, and this keyboard will look great sitting on any desktop.

If you want to know what other bite-sized keyboards we recommend, check out our best mini keyboards guide, with five options to suit a variety of needs.