Twitch Prime’s next five free games are available now

If you like free PC games, we’ve got some good news for you: Twitch Prime’s latest set of free games are now live. Among this month’s selection of titles available at no extra cost is the critically acclaimed Dear Esther.

The version of Dear Esther on offer is the Landmark Edition, which is the original game but remade in the Unity engine, “featuring a full audio remaster and the addition of a brand-new directors’ commentary mode”.

The other four titles are the classic FPS game Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, the Wipeout-inspired Grip: Combat Racing, the 2019 side-scroller Dark Devotion, and the fast-paced action-platformer Kunai. They join a number of other free games available with Twitch Prime right now, with titles like PictoQuest and Samurai Shodown II on offer for the low, low price of nuthin’ for a little while yet. Grab them over on the Twitch Prime website.

Aside from the free games, Twitch Prime members can currently grab some in-game goodies, too. There’s a free $1m in GTA Cash up for grabs every month, for example, while Rainbow Six Siege players can pick up a sweet set of cosmetics for Lesion.

All of these bonuses are included at no extra cost with a Twitch Prime subscription, which is itself included in an Amazon Prime membership. Twitch / Amazon Prime membership costs $13 / £8 per month or $119 / £79 per year.