Twitch confirms “a breach has taken place”

Earlier today, word of a massive Twitch breach began to circulate online, with claims of alleged creator earnings information, unannounced projects in the works at Twitch and Amazon Game Studios, and early Twitch development code filling the internet. Representatives of the streaming service have confirmed that a breach has taken place, but have not yet confirmed the extent of the leaked information.

“We can confirm a breach has taken place,” a statement on the Twitch Twitter account says. “Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.” We separately reached out to Twitch for additional information, but did not receive an immediate response.

VGC reports that an anonymous source at Twitch has confirmed that the information contained in the leaks is, indeed, legitimate. Passwords may be among the compromised data, so you’ll probably want to change yours and enable two-factor authentication on your account.

You can get further information on setting up 2FA at the official site.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

More recently, Twitch has had to contend with an increasing frequency of hate raids on its platform. As part of an effort to help streamers, additional phone and email verification options went live in September.