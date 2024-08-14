Cities Skylines 2 and Civilization 6 are strategy games in the big sense of the term, defined by large-scale governmental and philosophical decision making. But there’s another kind of strategy game. Epitomized by the work of Bullfrog and Chris Sawyer, here, it’s the small things that matter. In Rollercoaster Tycoon, it’s not about inventing the lightbulb or building a new block of apartments. You’re agonizing over the correct price for hotdogs. In Theme Hospital, the difference between success and failure depends on how many vending machines you put in the lobby. In Two Point Campus and Two Point Hospital, Sega and the self-titled Two Point Studios have kept this brand of management-strategy games alive. Now it’s back with the freshly announced Two Point Museum.

At its core, Two Point Museum is a management and strategy game like its variously themed series cousins. As the overseer and curator of a newly opened historical exhibit, you need to keep your guests fed, watered, entertained, clean, and within close proximity to a restroom.

You can organize different tours, customize gift-shop displays, and highlight different exhibits to create themed events, depending on your customers’ interests. You also need a robust security system – as home to some of the most priceless artifacts in the world, expect thieves, vandals, and the most fearsome troublemaker of them all, overly curious children.

So far, Museum might sound similar to the other Two Point games, but there’s a twist. Combining the traditions of the small-scale management game with a grander, broader scale, in Two Point Museum, as well as taking care of your eponymous premises, you also need to scour the globe to locate new curios, oddities, and items of historical intrigue to bring back to base. Using a brand-new world map, you can send explorer teams to undiscovered regions of the globe, intent on tracking down the most unusual and awesome antiquities to push your star rating ever higher.

Naturally, you also need to keep your staff happy, and curation involves more than just filling your cabinets with newer, shinier stuff – you need to schedule your exhibits, introduce new attractions but also bringing old favorites periodically back into the rotation.

There’s no release date for Two Point Museum yet, but as soon as we know more, so will you. Nevertheless, you can already wishlist it on Steam here.

