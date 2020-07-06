When is Ubisoft Forward’s start time?

Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s E3-style press conference, is just around the corner. Announced a few weeks ago after E3’s cancellation, the livestream will give us an extended look at Ubisoft’s slate of upcoming PC games.

Ubisoft Forward will take place on Sunday, July 12, at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST. In a press release, Ubisoft said to “get ready for an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and plenty more.” Expect to see the press conference broadcast on Ubisoft’s usual Twitch and YouTube channels.

The publisher announced plans to release five new triple-A games within the fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2020. The Rainbow Six Quarantine release date, the Watch Dogs Legion release date, the Gods and Monsters release date, and the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date are all set to hit within that window, and the fifth title is expected to be a new entry in the Far Cry series.

Games like Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Skull and Bones are both further out, but hopefully we’ll also see a bit more on them here at this showcase.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

We will, of course, bring plenty of coverage on all the big announcements from the show as they happened, so stay tuned.

When is the Ubisoft Forward start time?

Ubisoft Forward begins on Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST.

Additional reporting by Oscar Dayus.