Ubisoft announces a series of corporate changes following sexual misconduct allegations

Following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct around employees at various levels of Ubisoft, CEO Yves Guillemot has announced a number of changes for the company in an internal letter to employees, published for the public today. Guillemot says he has “decided to revise the composition of the Editorial Department, transform our human resource processes, and improve the accountability of all managers on these subjects”.

The changes to the editorial team in particular are more notable than they might first appear – this is the highest-level creative team at the company, and the one that decides the vision of the studio’s titles. The editorial team was already reconstructed back in January, and Kotaku reports a number of employees expressed their dismay internally that the new team was made up exclusively of white men.

Guillemot does not detail what sorts of changes are coming to editorial, but says it’s part of a “a structural shift at Ubisoft that fully aligns with our values – values that do not tolerate toxic behaviors and where everyone feels safe to speak out.”

To that effort, Guillemot has appointed Lidwine Sauer as head of workplace culture to investigate the company’s issues internally and suggest changes, and will create a new position of head of diversity and inclusion. The company is also bringing in a third-party firm to audit its internal practices, and plans a series of “employee listening sessions” and global surveys for workers to express their concerns.

In regards to specific allegations against other employees, Guillemot says “we launched a series of investigations that are being led by independent third parties. I know that many of you are eager to hear the results of these investigations. However, we must take the time necessary to ensure that they are carried out with the required rigor. When they are concluded, all appropriate actions will be taken.”