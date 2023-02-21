Ubisoft sanctions 19,000 player accounts due to “fraudulent exploit”

Ubisoft, developer of Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and The Division says it has sanctioned 19,000 player accounts that were reportedly found using a “fraudulent exploit.” The FPS and RPG game developer says it has a “zero tolerance” policy on fraudulent activity, after previously reporting that 12,000 accounts would be sanctioned.

“Recently we have identified accounts making use of a fraudulent exploit within our titles,” Ubisoft says. “Ubisoft has a zero tolerance policy against fraudulent practices as per our code of conduct. As a result, we will be applying account level sanctions on the nearly 19k accounts involved.”

Originally, the developer posted a statement saying that 12,000 accounts would be sanctioned, but this was quickly removed, and replaced with the updated figure of 19,000. PCGamesN has contacted Ubisoft for information on precisely which titles are affected and the nature of the “fraudulent exploit,” and will update this story with any comment.

Various players on the Ubisoft Reddit have reported receiving numerous two-factor verification codes to their email addresses, despite the fact that they have not made any attempt to log into their Ubisoft accounts. One player reports having this experience when playing Rainbow Six Siege.

Elsewhere in Ubisoft news, pirate game Skull and Bones has recently been delayed. The developer has also confirmed that it will return at this year's E3 event in June, and that, despite the cancellation of various projects, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in production.

