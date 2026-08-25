Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake announced, over 27 years on from the original

Turn-based strategy title Heroes of Might and Magic 3, originally released in 1999, is the definitive fan favourite of the series for many, and now returns in a new remake.

Fans will soon be able to return to the lands of Erathia in higher definition than ever before, with a new remake of Heroes of Might and Magic 3 announced at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. It's not the first time the game's seen a refresh, with a HD edition of the game released back in 2015, but this remake sees a much more substantial overhaul, with the entire world rebuilt in 3D with modern 4K graphics.

Despite the significant visual overhaul, and the switch from the original's fixed camera to a 3D view, the turn-based gameplay that made the 1999 title such a hit will remain untouched. The remake will also include both of the game's original expansions: Armageddon's Blade and Shadow of Death, allowing all three campaigns to be replayed in 4K for the first time on day one.

Multiplayer also returns for the remake, supporting both local play and online battles for up to eight players. The original's map editor also makes a return, with the option to share your creations with the community.

An exact release date or price for the Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake is yet to be confirmed, but Ubisoft has pencilled in a 2027 window, with the game available to add to your wishlist on Steam.