Xbox and Ubisoft console-to-PC collab lets users access games cross-device "at no additional cost"

Xbox and Ubisoft's partnership has been expanded, with an exciting console-to-pc offer for gamers with digital editions of specific games.

Xbox has just revealed an expansion to its partnership with Ubisoft, bringing in premium editions of games across franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and "selected add-on content" for Xbox's PC app. Gamers with access to consoles and PC will also be able to claim specific games entirely for free through Ubisoft Connect if they own "the digital Xbox console version of select games."

The news was shared in a post on Tuesday, July 28 by Xbox Wire's Editor in Chief, Joe Skrebels. Stating that some of the "biggest names in the Ubisoft catalog" are now available for Xbox on PC, including Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, perhaps the most interesting news comes from the console-to-PC offer.

"Players who own the digital Xbox console version of select games can now access the PC version through Ubisoft Connect at no additional cost," the post says. As of today, any purchase of the specific set of games will include both console and PC digital versions of the title. While this doesn't work the other way (someone who purchases a PC game cannot then access the console digital version for free), here are the full list of games this feature is available for:

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Riders Republic

Skull and Bones

The Crew 2

The Crew Motorfest

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs Legion

According to the post, this feature will be rolling out to existing owners through a "progressive rollout period" until next week, Tuesday, August 4.