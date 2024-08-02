Five years later, top-rated submarine milsim Uboat arrives in full

Uboat stands out as one of the best military simulators on PC to date. Rather than feature a broad view of the Second World War as in strategy games like Company of Heroes 3, Uboat focuses on Germany’s submarine warfare with the same granularity as World of Tanks, War Thunder, or World of Warships. It’s also been in Early Access on Steam for a very long time, gathering acclaim while its creators worked toward its final version, and has now, at last, come out in full with an accompanying launch discount.

Uboat is a simulation game that centers on the experience of submarine crews as they traverse the oceans during WWII. As expected, this involves maintaining and upgrading the player’s vessel so it can survive assigned combat missions and run ins with enemy forces. What truly sets Uboat apart, though, is that its design focuses on the welfare of the submarine’s crew as much as it simulates the mechanics of the vehicle itself.

To succeed in Uboat, players will need to carefully manage their crew by rationing resources, assigning them to bunks when oxygen is low, boosting their morale through games and music, and, in the most desperate situations, even sacrifice individuals if doing so will save others.

This approach to a military simulator has been appreciated by players, with Uboat currently holding an 82% or Very Positive rating on Steam based on 16,848 user reviews.

To celebrate its full version’s launch, Uboat is discounted by 70% from now until August 16 on Steam, bringing its price down to $8.99 USD / £7.49. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, you can find more like Uboat with our picks for the top submarine games and WW2 games on PC.

