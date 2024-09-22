Uboat is the ideal PC game. Blending genres and influences, the management sim is more than the sum of its parts. On the surface, you’re controlling a submarine in the oceans of WWII, but you’ll find an awful lot more as you dive deeper. Realism is key, but commanding your crew, running the ship, and completing tasks mix together into something else. Uboat’s full launch is already beloved after years of Steam Early Access, and it gets even better. If you act now, you can snag the milsim at 70% off.

Uboat requires your full attention at all times. Yes, you need to take orders from Kriegsmarine headquarters and sail the open seas, but there’s more to it than that. You’ve got to manage each individual crew member, keep a third eye on the ever-failing ship systems, and still somehow get the job done. Between sailors starving or losing morale, tense missions to sink enemy ships, and too many simulated systems to count, this management game will have you stretched thin.

If you’re familiar with the crew and ship systems of FTL, which require a keen eye and constant surveillance, you’ll be right at home with Uboat. Submarine power might need rerouting, and the well-being of your crew is tantamount to succes. Even if the CO2 absorber is working, you won’t get far if no one’s up to fixing it.

On the other end of the scale, Uboat is a lot like War Thunder, where everything’s simulated to perfection but made equally approachable. There’s a depth of submarine systems to investigate, but you can just as easily order your crew to take care of the tough tasks and stare down the periscope barrel instead.

Basically, Uboat is part milsim, management, and survival game all rolled into one. The genre mashup is a tense and realistic affair, but you’ll still find moments of brevity. Be it music to ease the hearts of your crew or a quiet moment among the waves, Uboat reflects the personal experience of piloting a ship.

Uboat’s full launch also came with a lot of Steam success, as the player count shot up to 7,201 concurrents alongside 1.0. That’s not all, either, as the submarine sim now sits at a staggering 19,000 Steam user reviews, reeling in the coveted ‘very positive’ rating with 82% of players recommending the game.

Deep Water Studio is selling Uboat for 70% off until Sunday September 29, so expect to pay just $8.99 / £7.49 until then. The game is available on Steam here.

