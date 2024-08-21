The ultimate Steam Deck dock is a steal right now on Amazon

If you’ve been looking to expand your Steam Deck’s capabilities, you’ll want to take advantage of this Ugreen Steam Deck Dock deal currently on Amazon. Ugreen’s popular 9-in-1 Docking Station is now available with 25% off, saving you $15 and letting you connect your handheld to more peripherals than ever before.

The Steam Deck is arguably the best handheld gaming PC, with portability being a major draw. But the best Steam Deck docks can open up gameplay on the big screen by connecting your device to a TV or monitor. They won’t make the best Steam Deck games run faster or smoother on their own, but they give you extra connectivity options and remain one of the best Steam Deck accessories for this reason.

Thanks to Amazon’s current reduction, which offers a 25% saving, you can now get your hands on the Ugreen Steam Deck Dock 9-in-1 USB C Docking Station for $44.99, down from $59.99. But is it any good?

The truth is that, before I had gamed on a Steam Deck dock, I hadn’t realized the full potential on offer. And since investing in a docking station I’ve not looked back. It’s significantly changed how I game, opening up ports for a keyboard, stable ethernet connection, and fast charging.

The Ugreen Steam Deck Dock comes with fantastic reviews from impressed gamers. We’ve tested the similar but smaller 6-in-1 Ugreen Steam Deck Dock, giving it a 9/10 for its build quality, value, and versatility. But this Ugreen 9-in-1 variant comes with even more ports.

These include an HDMI port to support 4K@60Hz resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p. There are two USB ports (designed for a mouse and keyboard), a 1000Mbps ethernet port, 10Gbps USB-A and USB-C data ports, plus an SD card reader. And while it’s designed firstly for Steam Deck, you can also use it with an iPad Pro, ROG Ally, Legion Go, the Steam Deck OLED, and even small USB-C laptops. If you’re looking for a more diverse docking station, it’s a great choice.

In short, this is a perfectly sensible deal on a must-have Steam Deck accessory (arguably better than Valve’s own deck). Grab it now and enjoy all the benefits of a new Steam Deck dock without the huge price.

