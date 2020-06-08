UK government puts out call for evidence on loot boxes, following concerns they teach children to gamble

The UK government is putting out a call for evidence on loot boxes this week, following concerns that they could potentially be training children to gamble. Loot boxes, a mechanic that allows players to spend real money on in-game items, for example skins and other cosmetics, without seeing what they’re buying in advance, aren’t currently classed as gambling in the UK, but could be in the future.

The Guardian (via Eurogamer) reports the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport will launch a call for evidence on loot boxes this week. The decision follows growing concern about the possible effects of loot boxes on children, and questions about whether they might be training or encouraging gambling-like behaviour.

If the government does decide to reclassify loot boxes as gambling, this will make a significant difference to how they’re handled in games with regard to their age ratings and designs. Titles that include them would need to bear an 18 age rating, or be redesigned so that they could continue to be sold to players under that age.

The topic of loot boxes has increasingly come under scrutiny in the last few years, with the DCMS recommending in September 2019 that loot boxes be regulated under the Gambling Act and that these items should not be sold to children, as part of a lengthy report looking at issues in the tech industry.

In the report, the DCMS also took issue with statements made by an EA representative in a hearing earlier in 2019 calling FIFA’s Ultimate Team packs “quite ethical and quite fun”, saying it was “noticeably out of step with the attitude of many gamers who contacted us following our evidence session.”

Some other countries, such as Belgium, now class loot boxes as gambling, which has meant some titles available in the country that feature the mechanic have had to be adjusted or removed from sale.

The Guardian reports that any changes to the regulation around loot boxes could be included in a possible, wider overhaul of gambling legislation in the UK.