If you’re a fan of American history, as developer Game Labs is, then its latest strategy game, Ultimate General: American Revolution, should help scratch that itch. It’s an early access title that just launched, and its initial sale is still going for a few more days.

Ultimate General: American Revolution is the latest in the Ultimate General series. It’s a 4X strategy game with a real-time campaign for you to sink your teeth into. On a detailed 3D map you’ll have access to ground troops and naval units. You can stay zoomed out and fight on a regimental scale, or get closer to the action and fight battalion level skirmishes.

You can also command the titular general, a unit that offers more strategy, making it possible to directly control the units around them. When this is done, they can cut enemy supply lines, use the terrain to their advantage, and flank with cavalry. So, if the odds are stacked against you, you can still use your general and your wits to eke out an edge over your opponent in some of the tougher battles.

Just because you’ll have the top-down perspective of an omniscient general doesn’t mean the game will let you actually be one. Sending orders and doing reconnaissance are simulated, meaning they’re actions that can be interrupted by the British. If orders to your troops get intercepted or delayed, that could cost you a battle, and your far off territories will be harder to communicate with than your close ones, so plan accordingly and make use of your general.

Ultimate General: American Revolution is currently on sale for $44.99 / £37.79, down from $49.99 / £41.99 until Thursday, June 20. You can get it on Steam, right here. It’s a little steep for an early access game, so make use of the sale if you like the look of it.

If that’s a bit too pricey for you, you could always try some other 4X games instead, or play some great simulation games for that sense of realness.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.