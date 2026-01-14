While I'm not exactly a gacha game person, I know far too much about Cygames. I blame 'Pseychie,' perhaps the most thorough gacha-focused YouTuber out there, whose videos soundtrack my noisy lunchtime ramen eating. Pseychie has mentioned many a developer on his channel, but Cygames is one of the ones that's stuck in my mind. The creator of anime titans like Granblue Fantasy, Shadowverse, and, most recently, Unamusume: Pretty Derby (aka the horse game), the company has been pulled into the AI debate following a somewhat cryptic blog post promoting a new, seemingly AI-first studio.

The blog post, machine translated from Japanese, is entitled "Cygames, Inc. establishes subsidiary 'Cygames AI Studio, Inc.' to develop and provide AI-based services and tools." The 'background' section states that "generative AI, which has emerged in recent years, is an important technology with the potential to transform accumulated knowledge into the driving force behind the next wave of creativity.

"At the AI ​​Studio, Cygames will pursue AI technology that creators can use safely and securely, drawing on the experience it has cultivated in game development. From research and development of its own models to providing services and tools for production sites, the company will build a unique creative cycle that goes beyond simply improving efficiency to expand creators' creativity.

"Through the establishment of the AI ​​Studio, Cygames will take on the challenge of creating new user experiences to realize its vision of being 'a company that creates the best content,'" it concludes.

Now, on paper, that seems pretty cut and dry: Cygames' new AI studio is creating and utilizing AI for game development. The website's slogan reads "the best AI for the best in entertainment." As you can imagine, the backlash was immediate, as most players don't want generative AI in their games. By this point, it's a tale as old as time.

But, in a Wednesday January 14 statement, Cygames has issued both an apology and a confirmation that it has no plans to use AI in its games "without prior notice."

"Over the past few days we've received numerous comments expressing anger and disappointment from many of you," the post reads. It claims said comments were in response to the aforementioned blog post, which it describes as "a simplified announcement" that doesn't "address any of the current problems and social debates around generative AI.

"We would like to take this opportunity to state that the art produced from generative AI isn't used in our products," it continues. "Furthermore, we won't implement generative AI into our products without prior notice. We hold in the highest regard those who love games, as well as the dignity, passion, and heart of the creators and artists who act as the architects of gaming culture. The art for all current Cygames games and other products is crafted from the technical know-how and manual work of our many staff members."

"Once again, we deeply apologize for causing our beloved fans much grief and anxiety," it says, concluding "we at Cygames will continue to honor creators, as well as champion the free expression of people, and, in doing so, will strive to be the best in entertainment."

A quick glance at the r/gachagames Reddit echoes the immediate concern that I had: "without prior notice." This could imply that generative AI assets could be used in the future. "So what's the point of the studio then?" asks one commenter, with others stating that it's "corpo speak: 'we will still use it.'"

Umamusume just picked up best mobile game at The Game Awards, so it'd certainly be a shame to see Cygames' future output damaged by gen-AI slop. Arc Raiders and Black Ops 7 have come under fire for their use of the controversial tech over the past few months, and while it isn't going away, perceptions around it largely appear to trend towards the negative. We'll have to wait and see what happens at Cygames, but I hope the response has given it some pause.