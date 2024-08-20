Unawake is one of the most interesting upcoming RPGs around. Not only is it being made by a tiny development team out of Turkey on Unreal Engine 5, but it aims to blend the hellish aesthetic and customization of Diablo with the first person combat you’d see in games like Skyrim or Chivalry. If you want to see what that premise looks like in action, then you’ll definitely want to check out its brand new trailer.

Nailing first-person melee combat is a tall order, but Unawake is clearly not afraid of such a challenge. The ambitious RPG bestows you with axes, swords, shields and more – and lets you dual-wield them as well – all so you can slay the demons of hell in a dark fantasy world. Visually, it screams Diablo, but the environments also have an air of Dark Souls about them.

While some similar first-person RPGs like Skyrim and the upcoming Avowed have ranged magical combat and sorcery in their back pocket, Unawake doesn’t aside from some elemental abilities that can trigger while doing certain melee moves. But that doesn’t matter, because one; it has bombs instead, and two; swinging a massive broadsword during in-your-face battles with demons sounds metal as fuck on its own.

As we learned during our preview of the game last year during Gamescom 2023, the narrative of Unawake involves the battle between heaven and hell and will span between 15 and 20 hours. As the forces of hell are pushed back, the Diablo-y scenes around you will begin to give way to some more ethereal environments that reminded us of Destiny 2, which is certainly a curveball given the tone of its Steam page and trailers, including the new one that you can watch below.

While initially billed to release in 2023, there is sadly still no sign of a new release date or window for Unawake yet. However, you can wishlist it on Steam right here if it looks up your street.

