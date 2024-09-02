Space games are thriving right now. Between the resurgence of No Man’s Sky, the galactic possibilities of Starfield, and the ultra-realistic approach of Star Citizen, we’re spoiled for choice. But take a trip back in time to the early ’00s, and when it came to exploring the vast depths of the universe, the best game was Freelancer. Underspace feels like its spiritual sequel, albeit with a gigantic Lovecraftian twist. If you’ve got what it takes to brave the cosmic horrors, it’s just got a major update, Steam sale, and demo.

Underspace comes from the unlikeliest of places. Inspired by the intergalactic trading and combat of Freelancer, solo developer Kevin ‘Trainwiz’ Brock has built an entire sandbox universe filled with cosmic horrors. If you’ve not heard of Trainwiz, you certainly know their work – they’re responsible for the Skyrim mods that turn dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine and add a Dwemer kart racer. They also made the baby-powered nuke launcher in Fallout 4.

A detailed space game with colossal and horrifying cosmic nightmares is a bit of a handbrake turn, but under the development banner of Pastaspace Interactive, Brock has built an immensely detailed universe, an RPG without any fast travel. You can mine the bones of long-dead celestial nightmares, channel your inner cowboy and rob a space train, hunt eldritch beasts in dense cosmic storms, or just explore the universe at your own pace. Every inch of Underspace is like Outer Wilds’ petrifying Dark Bramble, and giant demonic anglerfish aren’t the only thing you need to worry about.

Underspace’s free Faces in the Fog update massively overhauls the game, with plenty more to do as you explore the deepest reaches of space. There are over 20 new quests, a new galactic bounty system with more than 80 rewards to collect, new equipment like thrust dynamos and the Sunspot cannon, and more dialogue options and events for your party members.

Two major updates are also planned for 2025, including character customization and station detail overhauls, alongside multiplayer and a continuation of the main story. You can keep up to date with Brock’s progress on Steam, where every post is accompanied by pictures of their cats.

Underspace’s second major update, Faces in the Fog, lands on Monday September 2. You can also try a brand-new demo for the game and purchase it at 25% off on both Steam and GOG. Check out the game right here.

