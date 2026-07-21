Unity 7 to release in 2027, helps devs "ship sharper graphics"

Cross-platform game engine Unity has announced its upcoming version of the Unity Editor and runtime, Unity 7, which, following a beta test set for December 2026, is scheduled to launch in Q1 of 2027. Built for "a faster-moving, more open industry," it's got plenty to offer those looking to upgrade and work in a collaborative environment. This includes a public API and a set of services "that open[s] a Unity production to the tools, roles, and agents around it - no full editor access required."

The engine, past iterations of which has been used to create survival games like Rust, Valheim, and even internet culture mainstay Among Us, is gearing up to ship this "next generation of Unity" next year, providing creators with tools like "up to 90% faster shader builds" and a "near-instant Play Mode" for quicker creation. What's more, Unity 6 users are provided "an upgrade path with zero rebuilding." One of the main ambitions of this particular tool is to give creators a chance to speed up "every aspect of the development cycle" through a CoreCLR.

Features for players are also set to help them "ship sharper graphics" in the form of a dynamic global illumination tool known as Surface Cache GI, alongside neural upscaling, which will be available across all Unity supported devices. As previously revealed in a Unity forum preview post on Wednesday, May 20, the former brings to the table "indirect lighting that adapts when lights change."

Functionality for developers to "grow and monetize smarter" will also arrive with the new engine, providing built-in Vector tools, which include native webshops, meaning that creators can build a "direct-to-consumer commerce, no-code webshops, and unified catalogs." Collaboration looks to be a big focus of the engine, too, providing methods for both people and coding agents to get stuck in with projects built in Unity.

According to the FAQ listed for Unity 7 itself, developers can get an insight into many of the "foundational features" of it by making sure that they've upgraded to the latest release of Unity 6. No concrete release date for the beta or the version itself has been made available outside of the December and Q1 2027 dates just yet, but with five months until the beta, there's not too much longer to wait.