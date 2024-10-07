There are several big names in the horror game pantheon such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Alien Isolation, Outlast, Dead Space, and of course – Until Dawn. Most of them have found a home on PC but it’s taken a staggering nine years for the last title to reach our beloved computers. Its launch appears to be bittersweet for fans, however, with the game earning a ‘mixed’ rating on Steam following its release with several different issues reported by players.

The most obvious problem that Until Dawn fans are encountering is a similar issue that has blighted other recent PlayStation releases on Steam; the requirement to have a PSN account in order to play. Similar to Helldivers 2 and God of War Ragnarok, some are locked out from trying the horror game due to being unable, or unwilling, to jump through this hoop to get access to the title.

“On top of the bugs, linking a PSN account is required to play,” reads one review. “PSN itself is first of all not available in every country, which doesn’t affect me but it does many others,” opines another. “Why require a PSN link for a single player game?” asks one. “There is absolutely zero excuse to make this required other than Sony being petty about their platform becoming obsolete and trying to get more PS players,” reads a negative review.

In addition to requiring a PSN account, some report issues relating to the game’s graphics not meeting expectations, dissatisfaction with the title’s new soundtrack, streamer mode problems with it removing all music instead of replacing copyrighted tracks, anger at paying $60/£60 for an older title, and more. While there is plenty of positivity to be found – Until Dawn has 67% positive reviews out of a total 592 at the time of writing – it’s still struggling to make an impact and achieve a better rating.

To compare that to another new horror title, the Silent Hill 2 remake is off to a flying start with 3,970 reviews and a colossal ‘overwhelmingly positive’ rating, mere hours after launch.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself and make up your own mind, Until Dawn is out now on PC. You can head over to the Steam page to learn more.

