The Until Dawn system requirements have been released just a few weeks out from its impending launch on PC. The revamped game will also be getting a fresh PS5 release, but it’s the specificity of the PC storage requirements that offer something I only recall seeing once before.

Most system requirements will list what you need to get the game running at the minimum and recommended performance levels. For Until Dawn, we have four total tiers ranging from the expected minimum all the way up to ultra. It’s in the higher tiers where a specific SSD technology is suggested, something far removed from just recommending the best graphics card and leaving it at that.

Here are the Until Dawn system requirements:

Minimum (720p @ 30fps) Recommended (1080p @ 60fps) OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6600XT CPU Intel Core i7 4790K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i5 8600

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 70GB SSD 70GB SSD

The Until Dawn minimum requirements read as expected for a modern release. We are still seeing older Nvidia GeForce GTX, rather than RTX, series cards getting a showing, alongside AMD’s Radeon RX 400 series, both of which are many years old now. Specifically, the GTX 1660 is the Nvidia card of choice, and not only is it old but not a high-end card anyway, so these minimum requirements are very accessible. Also required is just 8GB of RAM and SSD as the storage. Gaming laptops and PCs up to a decade old should realistically have a good chance of running the game at 720p and 30fps.

As for the Until Dawn recommended specs, there is a steep increase in the GPU requirements and a doubling of the RAM to 16GB, but they’re still in line with what is commonly seen in most modern releases. The benefit of moving up to an RTX 2060 is that you’ll have access to Nvidia DLSS to help with performance, but even if you are stuck with a GTX card, AMD FSR is available to you.

Here are the Until Dawn high and ultra system requirements:

High (1440p @ 60fps) Ultra (4K @ 60fps) OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6900XT CPU Intel Core i5 8600

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7 11700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 70GB NVMe SSD 70GB NVMe SSD

The Until Dawn ultra requirements are interesting for how they stop short of recommending an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, as many other PS5 ports have done in the past. Granted, many of these other games have been open-world titles, whereas Until Dawn is relatively linear by comparison.

What’s most notable about both the high and ultra tiers, however, is the insistence on using an NVMe SSD. I’ve only ever seen this mentioned before in the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, when Phantom Liberty was released. It may have been done by other studios too, but it’s a rare find.

It makes sense, of course. NVMe SSDs operate with faster read and write speeds compared to SATA alternatives, so if you’re chasing the absolute best performance, you should be using an NMVe drive. Again, it’s just strange that it differs from other, larger PS5 ports that we’ve seen recently, although this could be down to a different studio handling the port.

