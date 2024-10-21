Everyone loves free stuff. Admittedly the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack for V Rising isn’t free, but if you already own it you’re about to receive a few new extra bits and pieces for the grand price of nothing. Even if you don’t have this in your collection, the additional stuff being added to the DLC definitely helps sell it as a more attractive proposition for any vampire looking to strut their stuff.

Your V Rising castle is your home away from home so it’s important to keep it looking as fresh as the grave. Luxury wall panels, gold-lined stained glass windows, new paintings, and ornate metal fencing are all now part of this DLC for the survival game, meaning you’ll be able to rest your head in style when in-between feedings.

In addition to them, you’ll be able to slip on two new Castlevania cosmetics. The first is a blue dress in the style of Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, with the other giving you the look of Soma Cruz from Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow. All of which is a bonus on top of the existing DLC’s offerings, which include Alucard’s gear, shapeshifting forms, tons of stuff with which to decorate your castle, and an undead mount.

It’s been a busy time for Castlevania recently. Dead by Daylight’s gained a vampiric touch, Dead Cells has also been bitten by Dracula, and just today a new announcement for Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors has popped out into the world. Some of these more recent announcements tie into the Castlevania Fair event which will run on Steam, kicking off soon.

The free update for the V Rising Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack is out now. If you’d like to check out exactly what’s new, head over to the official blog post to learn more.

