V Rising becomes a free game for Halloween weekend, adds spooky event

V Rising is the perfect vampire survival game to top off your spooky season, and Stunlock has announced that it’s going free-to-play for Halloween weekend. To kick off the freaky festivities in style, players will also be able to take part in the new Bloodfeast event, which is accompanied by free decorations and an all-new LTM.

The headliner of V Rising’s Halloween haunting is clearly the free-to-play weekend, which will allow players to dive into the Transylvanian-inspired world of Vardoran from October 28 until November 1. As if Halloween couldn’t get any better, am I right?

Additionally, to really celebrate in style, you’ll be able to pick up treasure troves of creepy decorations to outfit your castle in true Dracula style. These are available from October 24 until November 7 in the form of the free Haunted Nights Castle DLC pack, which contains:

Haunted Nights Wall Decor (2x Wallpapers)

Haunted Nights Gourd Lanterns

Haunted Nights Stained Glass Window

Haunted Nights Carpets

Haunted Nights Floating Gourd

Haunted Nights Standing Mirror

Haunted Nights Skull Candles

Haunted Nights Laughing Pumpkin

Haunted Nights Grinning Pumpkin

Haunted Nights Wailing Pumpkin

Haunted Nights Web Drapes for Pillars, Walls, and Windows

Haunted Nights Coffin

Haunted Nights Small Stash

Given I’ve just moved house, I am eyeing the Haunted Nights Carpets for my new castle (aka two bedroom flat). Don’t judge me, just love me.

To top this off, there’s also a new LTM that’s set to shake up the Vardoran experience. Players will be able to add a new server present called ‘Mad Hunt,’ which scatters V blood locations, V blood spell locations, and V blood technologies across the map. While there are limits, of course, this is set to take things to a whole new level.

If Mad Hunt sounds a little too mad, you can also randomise specific things if you’re on a private server. So, for example, you may randomise V blood locations, but not V blood technologies.

