Who doesn’t love a free Steam weekend? You and your friends can try out a new game, with no strings attached. If you don’t like it, no harm no foul. If you do, though, your crew may have just found your next hangout game. So if you’ve never tried V Rising, in all its blood-sucking and survival glory, now’s your chance. Stunlock Studios is doing an extra-long free weekend on Steam, and you can even grab it at quite a discount if you enjoy what you play.

2024 has had too many excellent survival games. Between Enshrouded, Once Human, Palworld, Soulmask, and the upcoming Dune Awakening, there’s far too much to choose from. In that storm of releases you might’ve missed V Rising, and I can’t blame you. After an early access launch in 2022, the vampiric twist on the genre was finally released in 1.0 earlier this year.

Set in a gothic-open world, your very own vampire awakens after the biggest nap of all time. The land might be fraught with dangers, but in true survival fashion, you need to scavenge for resources, build your own castle, and master your own vampire skills before taking on Dracula himself.

Your adventure isn’t quite that simple, though, as V Rising adds some unique wrinkles to your day-to-day. You can scurry about the darkness at night, but during the day you’ll need to stick to the shadows or be burnt to a crisp. Meanwhile, humans offer up the blood you need to survive, or you can convert them to your servitude as you build a vampiric empire.

You can play alone or with friends too, so the free Steam weekend is the perfect time to get your gaming group together. If you’d rather go toe-to-toe with others, you can jump into a PvP server instead. Here there are castle raids, intense combat, and an awful lot of loot to pick up from the corpses of your enemies – unless they get to you first, of course.

Stunlock Studios is making V Rising playable for free on Steam between Thursday September 12 and Monday September 16, giving you an extra long weekend to try it. Starting at the same time, V Rising will be 30% off and all DLC 20% off until Tuesday September 24. You can keep an eye out for the free weekend on Steam here.

As you get started on your vampire adventures over the free weekend we’ve got all the best V Rising base locations you need to consider, alongside everything you need to know about all of the V Rising bosses.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.