V Rising sales hit over 1 million Steam copies in a week

It seems like vampire games are popular again, as developer Stunlock Games reports that V Rising sales have hit over one million copies on Steam. The survival game was only released on Steam early access a week ago, and its success has even taken Stunlock by surprise.

V Rising has proved an immediate hit on Steam, reaching a concurrent player count peak of over 46,000 players on its first day – a peak that the RPG game has more than tripled since according to SteamDB. Sales have been equally impressive, and Stunlock confirms that V Rising has crossed over a million Steam sales in a week – a fact that has taken even the team by surprise.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be quite this big,” Stunlock community manager Jeremy Fielding told IGN before the game even hit the million mark. “A very small company with a brand new IP? It took a lot of people a long time to start to take notice.”

V Rising was top of the Steam sales charts last week too, beating out the likes of the Steam Deck, Elden Ring, and the recently announced ARMA Reforger. It’s a great start for a new game and an original IP, especially as it’s only on early access.

Steam Top Sellers Last Week 1. V Rising

2. Steam Deck

3. ARMA Reforger

4. Elden Ring

5. V Rising: Founders Pack

6. Valve Index

7. The Forest

8. FIFA 22

9. Titanfall 2

10. Old World pic.twitter.com/NXM5T99XPf — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 22, 2022

If you haven’t picked up V Rising yet and want to know how to get started, check out our guide for beginners at that link.