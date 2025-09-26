Grab V Rising at a fangtastically low price, thanks to this great bundle

As far as the genre goes, V Rising represents everything I love about the best survival games. A vampiric twist on sandbox games keeps things interesting, and while you still have the base-building aspects that these experiences are known for, you'll need to hunt down various bosses and attempt to grow your power, eventually fighting your way up the food chain in order to defeat the vampire king, Dracula. If that sounds exciting (and it should), you can grab V Rising for its lowest price as part of this new Fanatical bundle.

V Rising is easily one of the best vampire games, although that's helped by the fact that the genre is, ironically, fairly dead. However, it's not just winning by default here, trust me, its isometric world offers an incredible blend of gothic castle building, and surviving in a hostile environment - all topped off with lots of fast-paced action to sink your teeth into.

As you emerge from your tomb, weak and stumbling, you'll quickly realise that V Rising's world is, well, a little dangerous. It seems like everything is after you, and despite your bloodthirsty nature, you're not exactly powerful. However, thanks to a few RPG elements, you'll level up and grow in strength, unlocking abilities that'll turn you into a fiercer, more intimidating creature of the night.

However, there are plenty of bosses that await you in the map. V Blood carriers are powerful enemies that will easily take a big bite out of you, and if you're not prepared, then it's RIP you. It's a vampire-eat-vampire world out there, but you can craft great gear, and expanding your castle makes things a bit easier too.

Right now, you can grab V Rising and its Sinister Evolution DLC for just $12.50 / £12.50 at Fanatical, the lowest price that the survival game has ever been, as part of the Supreme Collection. Admittedly, you do have to buy two games at least to get the discount (totalling $24.99 / £24.99 for both), but considering the other games available, many of which are at a similarly low price for the first time, it's well worth the price. Also, if you decide to buy more, the per-game discount gets cheaper. For a full list of games available, find the Supreme Collection list below:

V Rising + Sinister Evolution DLC

Dead Island 2

Still Wakes the Deep - The Complete Collection

TMNT: Splintered Fate

High on Life + High on Knife DLC

The Thaumaturge

Metal Hellsinger Complete Edition

Construction Simulator

Saloon Simulator

Haste Broken Worlds

Kiborg

Len's Island

Gatekeeper - Deluxe Edition

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition

Squirrel with a Gun + Wild Bastards

Slender Threads

Personally, I recommend Dead Island 2 if you're a fan of zombie games, or the wacky and bizarre world of High on Life (and its DLC), which, despite what it looks like, is actually one of the most original and best FPS games in recent years.

After enjoying V Rising with the Fanatical Supreme Collection, we don't have to look too far down the list of upcoming PC games to find more vampiric experiences to get excited about. Bloodlines 2 is just around the corner, and while I hope it can earn a spot on our list of the best PC games, like its predecessor before it, I'm just fangful that more games about these undead creatures are coming out.

