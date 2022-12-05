How to play the Valheim Mistlands update test

Want to try out the Valheim Mistlands update test server? While the update isn’t officially out just yet, players can experience the brand new biome ahead of time by joining the game’s public test branch. The Mistlands update adds several mechanics to the game, including Wisplight to clear the mist in the new biome, and powerful magical spells using a substance called Eitr.

The Valheim Mistlands release date is set to launch before the end of the year, but there could be delays that push the update back until the new year. There are some important details you need to be aware of before accessing the latest content, but don’t let that stop you from having a good time.

How to play the Valheim Mistlands test server

The Valheim Mistlands biome update is only available as a public beta, meaning players need to do a few things to access the beta branch. Access the update on Steam by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library and selecting Properties. Select Betas and then enter the code “yesimadebackups.” This triggers the download for the beta version of the game that includes Mistlands.

On PC Game Pass, launch the Xbox Insider Hub, head to Previews and then select join on the Valheim Public Test. Once the registration process completes, head to the store where you can install Valheim Public Test.

The public beta is limited to a certain number of people and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you have issues accessing the game through either of these services, it may be that the beta has reached its maximum number of participants. Running mods may conflict with the beta branch, so players should uninstall them before installing the update.

Finally, be aware that, as with other Valheim updates, the new content is only available in areas of the map that remain uncovered. Players who have already traversed the Mistlands biomes in their unpopulated states will either have to search uncharted terrain or restart the game on new seeds. Note that the game also changed its terrain generation to make more of the map include Mistlands, so it might be worth starting a new seed to experience a completely new Mistlands-infused map.

That's everything you need to access the Valheim Mistlands test server.