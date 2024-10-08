If you’ve been waiting for a reason to dive back into Valheim, upcoming The Bog Witch update is exactly it. While there’s no new biome to speak of, Iron Gate is putting all the emphasis on cooking and potion-brewing. There are new skills, recipes, resources, and plenty more to get stuck into. While 2024 is pretty crowded with survival games, you don’t want to miss what Valheim has on the stove.

The Valheim Swamp biome is about to get a whole lot more dangerous. The titular Bog Witch will soon make it her home in the survival game, setting up in a hut as a brand-new vendor. They’ll offer new potions, spices, materials, tools, and crafting recipes, and all you need to do is part with your hard-earned gold. All of the ingredients you buy offer up draughts and meads that offer temporary strength, endurance, and dexterity buffs.

It’s not all potions, though, as you can also prepare sprawling banquets for you and your friends. Eight new feasts, each with ingredients from Valheim’s many biomes, are being introduced. The new cooking skill will also drop with Valheim The Bog Witch, with the more meals you put together reducing the time it takes to prepare food while opening up new perishables too.

You can’t just make ingredients appear from nowhere though (even if that would save on my monthly food bill), so the new farming skill is also being introduced. It reduces the stamina cost of a Cultivator and adds a bonus chance to yield more crops, while the new scythe tool harvests all those goods even faster. You’ll need the two new working stations – The Food Preparation Table and Mead Ketill – to get the most out of the potions and meals, but don’t worry, some new decorative building pieces are being added for your efforts too.

Iron Gate says Valheim The Bog witch will enter public testing “soon,” it should be made available on all platforms including Steam.

