Valheim update lets you keep up with Viking fashion in style

The next Valheim update, Hildir’s Quest, is well on the way ahead of the next big biome update for the Norse-themed survival game, and one of the lead developers shows off a perfect tool to up your Viking fashion game. The quality-of-life patch, also set to introduce difficulty settings and improved Valheim chest sorting tools, has a handy addition to let you try out new looks on the fly.

Valheim senior developer Jonathan Smårs shares a look at the new Valheim barber station on Twitter, writing, “Perfect to try out all those helmet hairs incoming with the Valheim Hildir’s Quest update.” In case you didn’t see the news, one of the other additions in Hildir’s Quest is helmets that will still show off your hair, rather than hiding it all away.

This is certainly a welcome addition that fits a little more delightfully within the lore than simply going into a ‘change character’ menu. And if you didn’t yet have the chance to try out any of the new hair and beard options added in the Valheim Mistlands update then what better time than now?

Smårs says the team hasn’t yet determined what the final recipe for crafting it will be yet. One observant fan also asks why the station appears to include what looks like a modern-style office chair, to which Smårs wittily responds, “It’s not modern… Hildir was way ahead of her time!”

