Valheim update lets you keep up with Viking fashion in style

Next Valheim update Hildir’s Quest aims to improve your Viking fashion in the survival game, and it’ll be even easier thanks to a barber station for your base.

The next Valheim update, Hildir’s Quest, is well on the way ahead of the next big biome update for the Norse-themed survival game, and one of the lead developers shows off a perfect tool to up your Viking fashion game. The quality-of-life patch, also set to introduce difficulty settings and improved Valheim chest sorting tools, has a handy addition to let you try out new looks on the fly.

Valheim senior developer Jonathan Smårs shares a look at the new Valheim barber station on Twitter, writing, “Perfect to try out all those helmet hairs incoming with the Valheim Hildir’s Quest update.” In case you didn’t see the news, one of the other additions in Hildir’s Quest is helmets that will still show off your hair, rather than hiding it all away.

This is certainly a welcome addition that fits a little more delightfully within the lore than simply going into a ‘change character’ menu. And if you didn’t yet have the chance to try out any of the new hair and beard options added in the Valheim Mistlands update then what better time than now?

Smårs says the team hasn’t yet determined what the final recipe for crafting it will be yet. One observant fan also asks why the station appears to include what looks like a modern-style office chair, to which Smårs wittily responds, “It’s not modern… Hildir was way ahead of her time!”

If you haven’t made it to the Mistlands yet, our Valheim progression guide will have you taking down bosses and clearing out biomes in no time. We’ve also got some top Valheim building tips to help you make the perfect base, along with our pick of the best Valheim mods to enhance your time in one of the best co-op games on PC even further.

