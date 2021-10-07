This Valheim mod lets you play as The Witcher 3’s best characters

As much as I adore Valheim, I’m getting a tad bored of my Viking. Once you create your avatar for the proving grounds of Valhalla, you’re more or less stuck with them. Such limitations rarely prove an obstacle for modders, though, with one of them bringing in some familiar faces from The Witcher 3 to freshen up the place.

SiennaMisa’s The Witcher Characters in Valheim mod lets you play as Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, or Triss. Once you have everything set up, taking on their appearance is wonderfully simple. All you have to do is create a new character and call them – you guessed it – Geralt, Ciri, Triss, or Yennefer. If you want to change the appearance of a current character, though, you’ll need to rename the VRM file of the Viking to who you want to look like.

If you do want to give this mod a whirl, it’s worth noting a few things. You’ll need to download Valheim VRM to get it working, and your pals will need the mod installed, too, otherwise they won’t see your Witcher 3 character. Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Triss also stick to their given outfits, so their appearance won’t change when you slap on some new duds – sorry, no wolf cloak for Geralt.

You can find the mod on Nexus Mods alongside instructions on how to download it. As ever, mod with caution, and keep in mind that this isn’t official or endorsed by CD Projekt Red.

Valheim has recently got a surge of new content, with the new Hearth and Home update adding fresh meals to cook and more items to build. Iron Gate has also rejigged the game’s food and stamina system, though that’s still getting fine-tuned. In a recent, Halloween-themed update, we got jack-o-turnips and a buff to combat stamina.

You don’t have too long to wait for some more Witcher content, either, as the second season of the Netflix show arrives in December. The Witcher is also getting a second anime and a “kids and family” show, so, you know, lots going on.

Image credit: SiennaMisa / Nexus Mods