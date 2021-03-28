Valheim modder recreates World of Warcraft’s icy continent Northrend

World of Warcraft is proving to be a popular source of inspiration for Valheim players. We’ve already seen some darn good builds of Stormwind Harbor, Lion’s Pride Inn, and Ironforge, to name a few examples. Now, though, someone has put together an entire continent from WoW, and you can download it for yourself.

Modder DrakonmanTheFox has recreated WoW’s Northrend, stuffing it with added content for the Deep North, Mystlands, and Ashlands biomes. You’ll find that dungeons and items appear outside their usual biomes to make things more suited to the Viking spin on Warcraft. For example, you’ll find dragon eggs and Sunken Crypts inside Mistland, Deep North, Mountains and the Black Forest. It all comes together to give you a pretty cool spin on Valheim you can use for your next adventure if you’re a World of Warcraft fan.

If you’ve been out of the World of Warcraft loop, Northrend is a chilly continent found in the northern parts of Azeroth. It’s the source of the Scourge, but it’s also the home of the Icecrown Citadel, which is the seat of the Lich King. The locale features heavily in the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King expansion, as I’m sure you’ll be surprised to find out.

You can find instructions on how to download the mod for yourself over on Nexus Mods. DrakonmanTheFox suggests playing this one with the Epic Loot mod as they’ve included custom spawns inside the Ashlands and Deep North biomes. Expect Draugr villages, stone fortresses, troll caves, and goblin towers to be packed into Deep North.

Image credit: Drakonman The Fox