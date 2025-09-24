In a world where soulslikes are a dime a dozen, Valor Mortis is the bloodied beacon of eerie red light that I'm clinging to. We've seen the genre swell in recent years; in 2024 every second game in my inbox was a survival game, then an extraction shooter, but now it's Dark Souls-inspired hardcore experiences or colorful, high-octane roguelike games. When I tried Valor Mortis at Gamescom last month I was pretty sure I knew what I was getting into: perfect parries and dodges, mechanically intensive combat, and stamina meters. Instead, I walked away pleasantly surprised: the Ghostrunner team's Napoleonic story really is something new.

You are William, a recently deceased member of Napoleon's Grande Armée who has been snatched from the clutches of death and resurrected at the height of the war. In One More Level's gloriously gory version of the 19th-century conflict, endless battle has corrupted the world, and it's your job to cut it off at the source. As you tear your way through your fallen, zombified colleagues, you'll face off against hulking monstrosities, uncover secrets, and grapple with the fact that Napoleon's disembodied voice is constantly whispering in your ear. No pressure.

But Valor Mortis is a very different look for One More Level. Ghostrunner is purposefully fast-paced, challenging you to never stop moving and make snap decisions. By contrast, this game is, on paper, slow and methodical like other soulslikes. During my Valor Mortis preview, however, I quickly saw lashings of Ghostrunner, with small platforming sections between combat encounters giving the game a bit more momentum. Yes, don't worry, I also heard 'platforming' and got flashbacks to the mineshaft in Demon's Souls' Soulfang Tunnel, but Valor Mortis really channels its Ghostrunner roots creates something that's actually fun.

Combat has fluidity, too, as you can switch between your saber, pistol, and eerie red magic on the fly. The boss I faced, General Lothaire, has various weak points that you can shoot at, which in turn allow you to get up close and personal with your saber and flamethrower-esque powers as he takes time to recover. Everything works in tandem and challenges you to utilize all of your skills in a way that I haven't experienced since playing Phantom Blade Zero at Summer Game Fest last year.

If all of this sounds right up your corrupted, bloodied alley, then I've got good news for you: Valor Mortis is getting its first ever public playtest. You'll be able to try out the game's introductory chapter, which features one boss, one mini-boss, ten levels of progression, and the entire first section of William's upgrade tree.

One More Level's Valor Mortis playtest runs from Monday October 6 to Monday October 13. You can sign up to try it here.

While we wait for Napoleon to appear in our heads and start whispering sweet nothings, we have a list of the all the best action games to help you hone your skills. Alternatively, if you're wondering where Valor Mortis slots into your gaming calendar - September's been a wild one - here's a rundown of all the upcoming PC games for 2025 and beyond.

Are you excited for Valor Mortis? Let us know on Discord. Or is there another soulslike that's taken your fancy? Tell us about what you're playing right now instead.