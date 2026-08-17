The new Valorant collection lets you show off with LoL Riftbound cards

It isn't anything new to be presented with a fresh Valorant collection: they are fancy new skins for those who like to look good when they're dominating in the FPS game. What is new with the Aeris collection is that you can produce some Riftbound League of Legends Trading Cards in-game, which is quite the flex.

The new Valorant Aeris collection is themed around cards - weapons are produced and reloaded with a flourish, enemies die in a hail of playing cards, but most fascinating of all, there is an item included purely for aesthetics. It's actually called a Flex, and when activated, your character will shuffle a deck and produce a card.

There is a 10% chance that when you use your Flex, one of six Riftbound cards will be produced. I don't know exactly which six cards this is, but I'm pretty excited to find out. This, admittedly, won't win you any games, but it will definitely kill that dead time between rounds (and root out any TCG fans on your team). Just don't forget to put the pack away and actually, you know, play the game.

Along with these fancy flairs, the Aeris collection comes with some weapon skins, believe it or not. It's the general Valorant theme of clean and elegant; pearl and gold shards coming together to form a weapon of pinpoint destruction. It all looks quite nice, actually. Here is everything included in the Aeris Collection:

Weapons Melee - Suit of Aeris Vandal Bandit Marshal Guardian

Accessories 1 Flex 1 Card 1 Gun Buddy



Paid-for cosmetics aren't for everyone, but if you're into looking as good as you can, this looks like a pretty nice set. It costs 9,500 VP and will be released on Tuesday, August 18, so prepare your wallets and warm up your shuffling hand.