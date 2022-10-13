Valorant battle pass: Episode 5 Act 3 skins, cards, gun buddies

The Valorant battle pass for Episode 5 Act 3 adds a slew of new skins, gun buddies, and cards to Riot’s FPS game, allowing players to expand their cosmetic library. Here’s a rundown of all of the rewards on both the free and premium tracks.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass skins

There are three new skin lines accompanying the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass: Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey. Each of these have a distinct otherworldly theme, and producer Laura Baltzer writes that the team wanted it to “feel mysterious and fun” and “lean into the thematic of adventure.”

Iridian Thorn is certainly the most futuristic skin line, characterised by silvery purples and spherical, orb-like inlays. You can pick it up for the Bucky, Judge, Operator, and Sheriff. Our personal favourite is the melee knife, though, which again leans into the circular theme and coils around your hand like an interstellar glaive.

Rune Stone is much more traditional, and is inspired by archaeology and unearthing ancient treasures. A skin line that would make both new agent Harbor (who Baltzer claims inspired it) and Uncharted’s Nate Drake proud, you can kit out your Bulldog, Marshal, Odin, and Shorty with these skins.

Last but very much not least, the evolving skins of the bunch are the Starlit Odyssey cosmetics. Letting you deck out your weapons with the stars themselves, you can choose from aqua, navy and gold, black and gold, and purple chromas (I recommend the purple). The skins are available for Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, and Vandal, and are my personal favourite of the bunch.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 gun buddies and cards

There are a plethora of different gun buddies up for grabs, but associate integration artist Catalina Faerman draws attention to Corbin’s Light, a stunning crystalline star-shaped sapphire bordered with thick gold.

“Corbin’s Light holds deep personal meaning. It was made for one of our players who sadly passed away during his battle with cancer. The Make-a-Wish Foundation named a star after Corbin, so we decided to honour him by creating a gun buddy inspired by his star, and additional design notes from his brother.

“In some ways it was incredibly easy to design. Corbin and I are kindred spirits in our love of astronomy. It has been my dream to work at Riot for a long time, and it’s my Star Guardian fan art for League of Legends that ultimately led me here. So Corbin’s Gun Buddy almost felt meant-to-be. In other ways it was an overwhelming task. I wanted to make something that he would’ve been proud of but also represented him. I’m incredibly proud of Corbin’s Light and I will carry this experience with me always.”

Other highlights include Ornamental Commander, which is a Nutcracker-esque Christmas figure inspired by Brimstone, as well as the delectable looking Halo-Halo, a buddy that embodies the traditional Filipino crushed ice dessert.

The ‘Unearthed’ card series also dives into the lore behind some of our favourite agents, including Yoru, Astra, and the man of the hour, Harbor, while the giga brained space controller also gets an adorable spray, too.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 release date

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 release date is set for October 18, where the battle pass will debut alongside Harbor. It costs 1,000VP (~£10 / $10) for the premium track, but some rewards will also be available to those on the free track.

