Valorant's Breeze gets put into timeout, and it's all because of a stack of crates

Valorant developer Riot Games has temporarily locked off Breeze, after a major map bug was posted online. Fortunately, it doesn't look like it'll be out of commission for long, and usual service should resume next patch. This isn't the first issue found in the FPS game's latest 12.10 patch that has necessitated a temporary removal, after the return of Cypher's hilariously-broken Spycam bug saw the agent get sent to the icebox (pun intended) last week.

On May 31, a clip shared by 'Ryadinho' on YouTube shows that the 2×2 crate stack at A Shop is, to borrow a Portal-ism, a lie. Reyna blinds, Owl Drone bolts, you name it; they're catching agents as if the boxes aren't even there. The testing is only conducted from the defender side, so it's unclear if this is a two-way street, but nonetheless you can see how much of an advantage it gives.

Riot has now confirmed that Breeze is out of action in all queues, barring custom games, pending its return in next week's patch 12.11. "We're working on a fix for the A Main box," writes Valorant's Agents and Live Balance Product Manager Tiffy 'TiffyMunchsnax' Tsay on X. "Aaand taking a look at a few other bugs that are floating around in patch 12.10."

By the looks of things, Valorant 12.10 has caused quite the headache for Riot. This is underpinned by the recent return of the notorious 'Cypher's cam has a gun' bug - an exploit that hasn't been seen since 2020's closed beta. As it implies, you could give the Spycam your sidearm, before using it to remotely shoot down your enemies. Thankfully, this has now been patched and Cypher's back, but it perhaps wasn't the Sentinel buff Riot had in mind.

I'm honestly surprised to see issues of this scale arise, considering Valorant 12.10 was hardly a game-shaking patch. As we all know, though, game development is hardly a walk in the park. While you won't be able to send it on Breeze for now, take solace in knowing you'll no longer be at risk of rogue util catching you through fake crates when it's re-enabled.