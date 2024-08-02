I certainly wasn’t expecting to write this article this morning. Only announced back at Summer Game Fest in June, the full version of Valorant console has just gone live after a remarkably short beta phase, marking the first Riot game to ever cross over onto Xbox and PlayStation (if you don’t count the Riot Forge games, of course).

Live in Brazil, Europe, Japan, and North America, Valorant console is officially out in the world – don’t you just love a surprise drop? Coinciding perfectly with the kick-off of Valorant Champions 2024 (that feels intentional), you can play Riot’s flagship FPS game on Xbox and PlayStation right now.

If you’ve been enjoying the console beta, any progress you’ve made or items you’ve bought will transfer across to the live version. Content is also shared across PC and console, meaning you won’t have to splash the cash on duplicate Sentinel of Light skins (those are my all-time favorites).

It’s worth noting, however, that Valorant does not have crossplay between PC and console. Console players will face off against each other, while PC players are confined to a separate group. This, to borrow Riot’s words, is to “maintain Valorant’s renowned standard for competitive integrity.

“We’ve received so much valuable feedback from players during limited beta, and feel confident to deliver on our gameplay promise for console players,” says production director Arnar Gylfason. “Whether it’s hitting that perfect shot, executing a flawless team play, or wiping out the enemy team, we look forward to seeing console players experience the same gameplay thrill as Valorant PC players.”

Valorant console is officially live today, Friday August 2. You can dive in as soon as you read this, so go on; you know you want to.

