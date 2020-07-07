Valorant patch 1.03 notes – Guardian buffs, surrender changes, map tweaks

The next batch of Valorant patch notes have arrived piping hot and ready to delve into on the FPS game’s site. The 1.03 update’s roster of tweaks and tinkerings isn’t enormously extensive but there’s a handful of really key changes that you’ll want to eyeball if you’re fan. So, let’s go take a look, shall we?

As detailed on the multiplayer game’s site, “the first patch of rated queue is looking fairly stable thus far,” so developer Riot Games has “opted to keep our balance changes light in order to let the meta evolve naturally”. But, as you can see in the patch notes below, there are some buffs on the way for the Guardian rifle, with the studio looking to “help the weapon better carve its own gameplay niche as a heavy-hitting and affordable precision rifle”.

Plus, there’s a set of adjustments to the Spike Rush game mode, including a new orb, as well as a pretty chunky list of general quality of life changes. Surrendering is included in this section, with several alterations to vote requirements and the addition of a new button in Valorant’s in-game menu.

Read on to check out the latest bundle of Valorant changes for patch 1.03 below (via Riot Games):

Valorant Patch 1.03 WEAPON UPDATES

Guardian

Price reduced from 2700 to 2500

Rate of Fire reduced from 6.5 to 4.75

Penetration power increased from Medium to Heavy

Input queue updated from 0.083 to 0.1175 Up until now, the Guardian has lived in a strange position in the arsenal. Price-wise, it remained close to the premium rifles while not adequately competing with their power, making it too pricey as an alternate economic option, but not powerful enough to be considered as a premiere weapon choice. Its fast fire rate made it more powerful in close range situations than we’d like, given our goals for the weapon’s long-range, precision shot fantasy, and—despite its semi-automatic, heavy-hitting firing style—it matched other rifles in terms of penetrating power. We hope these changes will sharpen the Guardian’s identity as a long-range, versatile weapon, with its heavy penetration values and lower price providing some more nuanced choice competition to the rifle category of the arsenal.



VALORANT PATCH 1.03 Map UPDATES

Haven

Removed spot where Spike was unable to be retrieved once dropped.

All Maps

Fixed multiple spots where players were able to clip inside level geometry

Removed more locations where Sova’s sensor arrow was able to go through walls

VALORANT PATCH 1.03 MODE UPDATES

Spike Rush

New Orb: Twin Hunters Capturing the orb releases two hunting wolves to track down the two nearest enemies (from orb location, they will not change targets after spawning). Wolves speed up when they spot an enemy and dash at them when close, slowing and near-sighting for 4 seconds upon impact. Wolves have 150 HP and can be damaged Wolves will time out at 15 seconds, or when their target is killed

Split: Orb Location

Mid defender side orb has been moved onto mid platform to make it slightly less defender favoured

VALORANT PATCH 1.03 Quality of Life UPDATES

Surrender changes

Unrated Mode vote requirements to pass changed from 100% to 80%

Competitive Mode vote requirements to pass remains at 100%

You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8

You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8 A new button in the in-game menu has been added to call a surrender vote We know it can be at times challenging to get a surrender vote to pass given it has historically required an unanimous vote. For Unrated Mode , which is meant to be lower stakes than Competitive (no rank on the line), we have made adjustments so if the vast majority of the team wants to surrender (80%) they can now opt out of that match and find a fairer fight sooner. For Competitive Mode we plan to keep the vote requirement as unanimous, because surrendering has an impact on your rank (all unplayed rounds count as loss credit), we want to make sure the team is in full agreement before a decision is made that will negatively impact a player’s rank. We’ve also slightly reduced the minimum rounds needed to be played so that if players have a particularly bad start, they can opt out of that match earlier.

In the Collection screens, there is now a checkbox to toggle between showing all items or only owned ones (additional options and improvements for managing your collection will be coming in future patches)

Fixed a bug where the mission “You or your ally plant/defuse spikes” sometimes did not take into account plants and defuses by allies

Transition screens and startup screens are now letterboxed

Fixed text overlap issues in the Battlepass and Contract screens in some languages

Players in custom games with cheats enabled can select a different Agent to use on the next round in the cheats menu.

Removing a friend will now prompt a confirmation dialogue

Pressing Escape while typing in the chat box will clear the message

Revised layout of confirmation dialogs to make primary action larger and always on the left; applied color in various places, like using red for destructive actions; revised the locations of some confirmation and cancel buttons for consistency

Minor fixes for visual artifacts on Bind on Intel GPUs

Minor render improvements for modern hardware

Added an error popup for crashes on startup linking to troubleshooting guide for crashes

https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/360050789953

https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/360050789953 Patch notes and payment windows will scale correctly on 4K monitors

IME input on payment windows will now work correctly (Japanese/Chinese)

Players can now view individual skin levels in the collections and store view

Updates to censored hit impact effects for better readability

Added Agent silhouettes for observers

Improved render performance for silhouettes

Agent health bars are now visible to observers

Fulfilling a buy request while moving will no longer interrupt your movement

Custom Games Tournament Mode: Custom games can now be set to Tournament Mode. This allows every player in the game to have access to the Toggle Match Timer cheat in game without having all other cheats enabled. It also allows observers to be flagged as moderators, which grants them access to additional cheats that they can use as necessary. Regular observers cannot use cheats anymore. We’ll be looking at expanding the list of moderator cheats in future patches.



VALORANT PATCH 1.03 Bug Fixes

Fixed a Cypher bug where traps that were placed such that they were on the inside of a doorway, would not trigger when someone walked through them

Fixed an issue with the Match Timer hitching under unstable network conditions

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t jump off ascenders if jump was bound to the mousewheel

Fixed some visual issues that could occur when reconnecting to the game while dead

Fixed Barrier phase announcement showing up in normal games for observers

Fixed various UI issues on observer scoreboard

That’s all we’ve got the latest Valorant patch notes, but be sure to take a look at our Valorant weapons and Valorant spray patterns guides for some handy pointers.