Valorant patch 1.01 notes – Sage gets nerfed, new orbs arrive in Spike Rush

The Valorant release date has come and gone, and the game has a new patch out, bringing it to version 1.01. More important than version numbers, however, are the changes it makes to the game. There aren’t many this time, but they’re significant: Sage, one of Valorant’s only healing characters, is getting a nerf to her Barrier Orb ability, while the new Spike Rush mode is getting a bunch of new orbs.

Up top in the patch notes, which Riot has posted to the official Valorant site, is the nerf to Sage. Her Barrier Orb, which allows her to plunk down a wall to block off passageways or boost allies to raised areas, has had its range cut in half, from 20 meters to 10 meters.

“As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls,” Riot explains in the patch notes. “The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant.”

The other major change in Patch 1.01 is to the new Spike Rush mode, which is getting new orb varieties for players to experiment with. These include the Health Orb for team-wide health regen, the Deception Orb that applies a 10-second ‘paranoia’ debuff to the enemy team and reduces their vision, and a Golden Gun orb, which is a one-shot kill weapon that’s perfectly accurate and allows agents to move at knife speed.

The patch also includes some map fixes and performance enhancements.

Here’s the full rundown, courtesy of Riot:

Gameplay and Balance

Sage

Barrier Orb cast range reduced 20 >>> 10 meters

As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.

Map Updates

Ascent

Fixed several spots where weapons were falling through the world and issues with wall penetration

All Maps

Modified several call out names to better match player terms

SPIKE RUSH UPDATE

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs

The Full Ultimate orb will always be available

4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random

Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round

New Orb Types

Health Orb – Grants teamwide health regen (instant)

20 second duration

12 HP per second (3HP per tick)

SFX/VFX only play while actually healing

Deception Orb – Applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture

10 second debuff

Vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift)

Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players

Minimap is disabled

Golden Gun – Grants capturing player a Golden Gun

One-shot, one-kill

Perfectly accurate at all times

Agent moves at knife speed

Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds

Kills grant an additional round

Misc.

New pre-round HUD element that shows the weapon & potential orb types for the current round.

Players now get 1 ultimate point for collecting any orb.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.

Combat Perf: We were able to fix a number of things causing dips during combat.

Skins for 9/10 players were failing to pre-load in the game. The first time you’d come across these skin in-game you’d experience a drop in framerate.

Reduced frame dips that would occur when a kill callout was added or removed to the hud.

Improved the performance of the Viper specific HUD elements which had some performance issues.

+FPS on Mid to High Spec: We were able to improve CPU bottlenecks in a few places across the code as well. Lower spec machines may still benefit from some of these improvements but would only see the gains during combat.

Added multithreaded rendering support for high end machines. If your machine meets the requirements to benefit from multithreaded rendering, you’ll see a new option to turn it on or off in the Graphics Quality menu. It’s on by default for these machines

Multithreaded rendering improves performance in scenes where the cost of managing objects that need to be rendered exceeds the cost of the game simulation and the cost of actually rendering the scene on the GPU. These conditions most commonly occur when moving through scenes with lots of objects visible (ex. Split attacker spawn) and in cases where the game simulation doesn’t require much work (ex. practice range, out of combat gameplay, etc.).

Multithreaded vision cones; minimap vision cones will now compute on another thread, if it’s able to

Large VFX passes across all maps, this reduced the CPU side cost of these particles by allowing the GPU to do more of the simulation

Reworked client performance Stats to include more detailed breakdown of frame times

QUALITY OF LIFE

Sova’s Recon Dart will behave more consistently and only reveal the portion of enemies behind a wall

will behave more consistently and only reveal the portion of enemies behind a wall Added a setting that allows the inventory to always appear

Pings will no longer draw over allies and enemies when placed behind them

Transition out of game now shows the map you just played instead of Brimstone and Sage walking into a teleporter

In the shooting range, changing character now uses a lightweight and more performant UI than the flow going into a match

Missions on the end of game screen are now sorted by completion and by type

Minor visual improvements to Contract and Battlepass rewards in the progression widget located at the top of the screen

BUG FIXES