Valorant patch notes – 6.03 update nerfs the FPS’ cutest couple

The latest round of Valorant patch notes sees the all-new 6.03 update come into play. With nerfs to the FPS game‘s latest cute couple Killjoy and Raze, there’s not much else to worry about – and thankfully the changes aren’t completely game breaking.

Valorant patch 6.03 – Killjoy and Raze nerfs

Despite becoming Omega Earth’s LGBTQIA+ icons, Killjoy and Raze are both taking some slight nerfs this patch – but thankfully they’re not going to send them sinking to the bottom of the Valorant tier list.

Killjoy’s adorable little mechanical menaces (aka Turrets) are getting their health slashed from 125 to 100, meaning that players will be able to destroy them more easily in the opening rounds of each match. Her Lockdown will also cost more, skewing the ultimate towards the mid to late game.

Raze’s Boom Bot is also taking a hit, which in turn means we won’t get to watch it bounce off of multiple surfaces at random for ten seconds like a wasp does with a window. Instead, its duration has been halved to five seconds, which is a bit more significant than the Killjoy nerfs, but won’t affect players who are already making use of their mobility to dodge the smiling, explosive contraption.

Valorant patch notes – 6.03 update

Below are the full Valorant patch notes for the 6.03 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Agent Updates

Killjoy

Turret (E) health decreased 125 >>> 100

○ Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow for opponents to have an easier time destroying it, particularly with weaker weapons.

Raze

Boom Bot (C) duration decreased 10s >>> 5s

Modes Updates

Swiftplay

Remember when we told you the Swiftplay Beta would end in January. We sort of lied. Everyone decided to just keep it on. Please keep sending us your feedback, though!

Social Updates

Added Real Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start) to the Agent Select screen.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair heights to fit within our standardized vertical range

AI (such as Skye’s Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender’s spawn area

Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X)

If both the Raze and Killjoy nerfs affect your playstyle, then it’s probably worth brushing up on the best Valorant crosshairs in order to maintain your spot in the Valorant ranks – I’m a Viper OTP, okay, I understand how much even the smallest of nerfs hurt.