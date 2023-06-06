Valorant patch notes – update 6.11 brings in some big Chamber buffs

The newest Valorant patch notes for update 6.11 are here, with Valorant character Chamber seeing some pretty significant buffs, while the FPS game nerfs zipline combat and makes quite a few weapon changes. Strap in, as we’ve got all the Valorant changes from Riot right here.

The biggest changes here come for agents Chamber and Viper. Chamber has been buffed with a fire rate increase, a colossal drop in weapon equip time after a post-teleport lockout, and an increase in their disable range too. Meanwhile, Viper has seen some changes to her fuel regeneration as well.

There are also a handful of weapon updates in Valorant 6.11, too, as both the Shorty and Frenzy have seen some adjustments. Riot says the Shorty is now too reliable and accessible, so the team made it more expensive and reduced reserve ammo. The Frenzy sees shifts in its spread and recoil for being too effective at long ranges for Riot’s tastes. The Phantom and Vandal also have less reserve ammo now – making landing headshots even more important – but Riot will be keeping a close eye on these changes.

If you’ve been finding ascender/zipline combat a touch too effective (we all remember OpTic’s absolutely bizarre ziplane ace at VCT Champions 2022), Riot also has some changes for that to make shooting while zooming more difficult. Weapon spread has increased for most weapons (minus shotguns and snipers) while on ziplines, meaning at shorter ranges combat here is still viable, but “much less often” in medium to long-range engagements.

Valorant patch 6.11 – full notes

You’ll find the full patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.

Agents

Agent Updates

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X) Warning visuals have been updated to provide a clearer edge to the ultimate’s area of effect. This should make it easier to understand when you will and will not be hit by the ultimate.



Chamber

Rendezvous (E) Reduced weapon equip time after post-teleport lockout 0.7s >>> 0s



Trademark (C) Disable range 4000 >>> 5000 Trap arm speed 4s >>> 2s

Tour De Force (X) Firing rate increased by 15%



Viper

Fuel Regeneration Reduced regeneration per second 5% >> 3.3%

Regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s >>> 30s



Misc.

When hit by Concussing abilities, Yoru’s Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected.

The timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line will come in quicker to increase your discernibility.

Sova’s cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out, while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy position.

We’ve cleaned up some of the code related to the trajectory of grenade-like projectiles (such as Sova’s Shock Bolt [Q] and Recon Bolt [E], and Brimstone’s Incendiary [Q]). Changes like these help us avoid bugs as we continue to make exciting new features for y’all. There should be no net difference, but if we ended up missing anything, let us know!

Gameplay systems updates for Valorant

Combat Report now shows “Allies Dazed” in addition to “Enemies Dazed” for all Concuss abilities.

Performance optimizations in Observer Mode when frequently switching between Agents who are using abilities.

Tidying up font systems. Please report any issues if there are any characters or text that are different size or style compared to previous patches before 6.10.

Map updates

Pearl

Adjusted the B Ramp Screen and removed the attacker cubby The Screen on B Ramp was providing a lot of mix-up pressure and had proven hard to deal with on retakes. We’ve made the Screen shorter and replaced the ramp with a jump-up. This should make the position more committal and more predictable to deal with.

We’ve also removed the attacker Ramp cubby as well. This reduces the number of positions to hold the long plant from and makes this space more vulnerable to flanks.

Adjusted B Site Screen We’re adjusting B Site Screen to give more options to defenders. We’ve extended the screen to create a larger pocket to play from, added a non-pennable section, added a stack of crates to give defenders a new mix-up option and moved everything closer to B Ramp to allow more utility to fit there (Smokes, Sage Wall, etc).

Added a new cubby in B Hall The new cubby gives defenders another position to play from. This provides extra space for defenders to reposition against incoming utility, and it creates new angles to contest B Link or the common Long plant spot.

Widened the pillar on B Site Adjusted the size of the B Site Pillar to give you a little bit more room to work with. This should also reduce the likelihood of getting spammed.



Weapons updates

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders / Ziplines (Ropes)

Ascender min spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3 Classic from .35 >>> .55 Frenzy from .35 >>> .52 Ghost from .35 >>> .6 Sheriff from .35 >>> .78 SMGs from .3 >>> .65 Snipers & Shotguns unchanged

Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from $150 >>> $300

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6

Recoil pitch curve adjusted Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.



Error Power

Error Power (also known as Centre Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair.

While this system is functioning as intended for stationary firing, it’s been unintentionally aiding firing while on the move. We’ve significantly reduced center biasing in these movement states: shots fired while moving are now almost uniformly random within their spread cone, meaning that fewer of these shots will precisely land on target.

Even so, Run-and-gun (and jump shooting) kills will still happen – and we think these kills are healthy in close-range contexts with the right weapons – but this error power adjustment should help to reduce their frequency a moderate amount, particularly at longer ranges.

Recoil Adjustments

Vertical Recoil Multiplier While Running: Phantom: 1.5 >>> 1.8 Spectre: 1.5 >>> 1.8 Vandal: 1.5 >>> 1.8 Frenzy: 1.25 >>> 1.5



Phantom/Vandal Ammo Reserve

Phantom Reserve ammo adjusted from 90 >>> 60

Vandal Reserve ammo adjusted from 75 >>> 50

Bug fixes

Agents

Fixed bug with Killjoy’s utility not fading back into stealth when recovering from a disabled state

Fixed Omen’s Shrouded Step (C) to not be interrupted if you’re Suppressed before teleporting.

Fixed an issue where when Sage rotated her Barrier Orb (C) 90 degrees, she was blocked from placing the wall for .8 seconds. Now, Sage can place her wall immediately after rotating it 90 degrees.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed Ability HUD overlapping in the Shooting Range when switching Agents.

Fixed Kill Feed being out of order when one shot kills multiple players.

Social

Fixed a bug where party groups in your friends list would sometimes be put in the wrong section. They’ll now always appear in the online section.

Fixed a bug where push-to-talk wasn’t working when the Buy screen was open. Now you can talk while you shop.

