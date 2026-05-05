Valorant's latest patch brings heartbreaking Sage lore update, and the rework rumors are looking more likely

Valorant's Sage has had a rough go of things as of late. The ever-popular healer has reached breaking point, with the side effects of her powers now slowly turning her to crystal. Ever the consummate professional, Sage has continued to put on a brave face, but in the latest patch, 12.08, a new voicemail sent by her to Brimstone illustrates just how bad things have gotten. With Sage already rumored to be getting some sort of rework, following a revelation from Deadlock that the team may soon have to face life without her revives, this fresh update could indicate that such a change may happen sooner rather than later.

Riot Games loves a lore drop, and I've long been a fan of how it slowly evolves its narratives. From Arcane to Xin Zhao's recent League of Legends sacrifice, the studio certainly knows how to get creative with its storytelling. Valorant is no exception, and the ongoing crystallization of Sage has certainly kept my eyebrow raised. In the FPS game's 12.08 patch, Sage is put on bed rest by Brimstone - a decision she clearly abhors.

"Brimstone, I appreciate your concern, but mandatory bed rest? We are in crisis!" The voice message begins. "They're putting their lives at risk with every mission, we both know it." Before she can continue, Sage is interrupted by the growing discomfort of her ailment. While she notes that "Skye has some solutions," she eventually gives up on trying to persuade Valorant's commander, begrudgingly accepting that "this is too much."

Sage has been struggling with her powers for quite some time. In last June's Why We Fight music video, she can be seen temporarily losing control of them. Rather than fighting on the front lines in January's Why We Fight Back season opener, she was instead confined to a tank, Sova looking on in concern. Back in March, Sage's agent model was updated, showcasing how the crystallization had spread to her neck and part of her face. In Patch 12.07, a message log from Deadlock lamented the possibility that Sage could soon be without her rez, prompting discussion that she may soon be in for a rework.

It's ostensibly not all doom and gloom for Sage, however. At the end of March's Miks agent trailer, we see Valorant's latest addition utilizing his musical medical abilities to not only relieve Sage's discomfort, but we can also see a couple of smaller crystals on her hand falling off. It wasn't a permanent solution, but it gave hope that her condition could be managed. Unfortunately, this latest lore snippet is indicative that this hasn't been the case.

Sage is part of Valorant's launch cast, so it wouldn't surprise me if Riot felt it was time for a gameplay switch-up - she rarely sees pro play, after all. That being said, she's still a popular pick in the Valorant ranks, with an 28.47% pick rate across all ranks according to vstats. This drops off dramatically the higher up the ladder you go, though, so there's every chance Riot could be looking at ways to make her more relevant across the board. If that means removing her revive, then that opens up a lot of potential power budget elsewhere in her kit.

Now, I'm still not entirely sold on the rework theory. Sage's condition could still very well be resolved, and her character model eventually returned to normal. However, if the past year of lore teasers is anything to go by, then such a revamp, should it materialize, would absolutely land with a cinematic bang.