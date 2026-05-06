Former TSM and Moist Moguls Valorant player sym dies in accident

Valorant pro sym and his friend, Austen, have both died after being involved in a car accident while celebrating sym’s 21st birthday.

Valorant sym accident: sym grins while competing with TSM
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Tyler 'sym' Porter, a Valorant pro known for his time on Team SoloMid and Moist Moguls, has died aged 21 following a car accident. sym's friend, Austen, also passed away in the incident. Their deaths were confirmed by a friend on social media.

"With a broken heart I write this message to everyone that sadly my best friend sym and our good friend Austen sadly passed away late last night in a car accident," writes 'Harry' on X. "Tyler was celebrating his 21st birthday trip. I know he brought laughs and smiles to a lot of people and if you have a nice memory or interaction with him please feel free to share it."

sym began his career with Phoenix1 in 2020, before quickly being picked up by Team Serenity, where he played for several months. A year after leaving Serenity, he was signed by TSM's academy team. In 2023, he became part of the founding line-up of Moist Moghuls, the team headed up by popular content creators Charlie 'MoistCr1TiKaL' White and Ludwig Ahgren. sym would go on to compete in the VCT Challengers circuit with TSM, and most recently acted as a stand-in for Windthrop University's Valorant team.

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While competing, sym racked up his fair share of highlights, the most notable of which being a spectacular ace he secured against Galorys during the 2024 VCT Ascension tournament group stage. Not only was he a prolific aimer, but sym was clearly a prolific friend, too.

"I met Tyler in 2016 and we immediately became friends," Harry recounts. "I was 12 when we met. I'm now 22 and if I had a million lives I'd pick to grow up together with Tyler in all of them. Anything I ever had to deal with he would be the first person I went to and I like to think it was the same way for him, I would change a single part of this last decade I just wish I got to grow up and go to each others house with a beer and watch the Cowboys game together like we always said we would. R.I.P you will always be my brother."

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the passings of sym and Austen.

Aaron isn't only a Guides Writer at PCGamesN, they're also an embattled League of Legends veteran (one of their top five red flags). Unsurprisingly, they're also a bit of a TFT savant. When they’re not taking to the Rift or having a Pengu party, you’ll often find Aaron covering some of the other biggest PC games like Arc Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and Marvel Rivals We suspect they’re actually three otters in a trench coat - their cool rock collection is a major piece of evidence - but have yet to confirm this hypothesis.

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