Valorant Twitch drops are the perfect VCT Lock In reward

The biggest international event in Valorant history is coming up: the VCT Lock In, the competitive FPS game’s world championship series. Riot Games has announced a VCT Lock In drops campaign for the Valorant Champions Tour, meaning you’ll be able to pick up some sweet in-game loot just for tuning into the action online.

The drops include two VCT Lock In items: the ‘Locked In’ title and the VCT Lock In ‘Dad Hat’ buddy. The title shows the stylised Valorant ‘V’ device on a notched red ribbon over the words Locked In, while the ‘Dad Hat’ buddy is a brown ball cap with finger-painted accents and an eight-pointed Valorant star device.

Earning the drops is easy: you’ll need to log into your Valorant account and connect it to either a Twitch or YouTube account. Then it’s simply a matter of watching Valorant matches on channels that have drops enabled.

To earn the Locked In title , watch live games from February 13 – March 4.

, watch live games from February 13 – March 4. To earn the VCT Lock In Dad Hat Buddy, watch a live game during the Grand Finals March 4.

These drops are free, but if you’re ready to spend some money, there’s a new VCT Lock In capsule that includes exclusive cards, a Raze spray, and a gorgeous Misericórdia knife that comes in four colours, each one representing one of Valorant esports’ regions.

Check out our guide to the Valorant ranking system, and be sure to review our rundown of the Valorant Night Market 2023 dates for a heads-up on when to go shopping for some cool new weapon skins.