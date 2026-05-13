Your Steam Controller screams when you drop it

I'm a clumsy person. I trip over things a lot. I walk into things a lot. I drop things a lot. While I'm much more careful with my tech than I am for less expensive items, there is a high likelihood that something somewhere is hitting the deck because I got distracted. Thankfully, someone who isn't me has realized that, if you drop Valve's new Steam Controller, it screams, Wilhelm-style. Because honestly, why not?

In our Steam Controller review, Ed awards Valve's latest tech a coveted 9/10, writing that "the Steam Controller feels like an effortlessly essential addition to most PC gamer's arsenal." While he didn't drop it during his review - which is probably a good thing - it's clear that Valve's latest is absolutely worth a purchase, especially ahead of the Steam Machine release, which is tentatively set for "early 2026" (although time is certainly running out there).

Per a new YouTube clip from Reddit user 'RF3D19,' when you drop the Steam Controller, it does that stereotypical Wilhelm scream. I asked my lovely colleague Christian to (safely) yeet his onto his sofa, and he has confirmed it does, in fact, do the thing. You do have to be in Steam Big Picture mode, though, otherwise you're just tossing it around for no reason.

There are a few caveats with this. The sound is relatively quiet, so you'll want to drop your controller in a peaceful room, and onto something cushioned. I'll state right here and now that neither PCGamesN nor I are liable for any damage caused; with great power comes great responsibility.

Plus, it's worth noting that, following the controllers selling out almost immediately, Valve has instituted a new reservation system. This limits the product to one per person, and should hopefully cut down on scalping and reselling. So, if you're going to casually yeet yours, be aware that getting a new one isn't exactly easy.

We all love a good easter egg, and Valve's certainly outdone itself here. They're relatively commonplace in games, but having something this fun on a serious bit of tech makes me smile. It's a reminder that the Steam Controller has some Valve DNA, and that it's not just another piece of soulless consumer tech. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got a controller to throw. For research purposes, of course.