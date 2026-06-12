Steam Hardware Survey finally shows AMD GPUs properly, and the results are unexpected

Ever wondered just how many people use AMD graphics cards to play Steam games? Us too, but despite Valve's Steam Hardware Survey having long listed the top GPUs on its platform, detailed information on AMD GPUs has been scarce. Partly that's because AMD GPUs are being massively outsold by Nvidia ones so don't often break the top ten or 20, but also, the hardware tracking just didn't seem to properly register AMD GPUs, until now.

The latest June 2026 Steam Hardware Survey finally has detailed entries for a range of recent AMD GPUs, including our current top choice of best graphics card, the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. Other newly idenfied entrants include the RX 9060 XT as well as older cards like the RX 7900 XT.

As you can see from the screenshots of the chart below, four of these AMD entries don't have any historical record before the latest May survey, despite having been available for many months and even years, in some cases. The most popular individual AMD card is the RX 9070 XT, which comes in at 25th position overall, just behind the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, and ahead of the ancient Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

Its place as the most popular AMD card right now isn't overly surprising, as although its price has risen considerably since launch, it remains one of the best bang-for-buck cards around, and sits at a price that's aspirationally affordable for many buyers.

The next most popular AMD card is the RX 6600 in 32nd position, although this card has long been tracked by the Steam Hardware Survey. Instead, the next new entry is the RX 9060 XT, in 39th position, with 0.72% of Steam users surveyed using this card.

This is a much more affordable option than the RX 9070 XT, so again it's unsurprising to find it being a popular choice. That said, it is surprising to find that it's well ahead of the RX 7600 in 56th position. That card is a couple of years older and even cheaper, yet seems not to have found much traction with buyers.

The final new entrant is the RX 7900 XT, coming in in 79th position with a 0.36% share of Steam users. Interestingly, the RX 7900 XTX has long been featured on the charts, and it's in fact more popular than the much cheaper RX 7600.

As interesting as these results are, the overall picture for AMD still isn't great. Its share of GPUs has actually increased from a low of 10.6% to 19.1% - the highest in at least two years - but Nvidia still dominates the top of the chart. Its mid-range GPUs from the last generation or two are by far the most-used, with the RTX 3060 top on 4.02%, the RTX 4060 laptop next with 3.99%, the RTX 4060 desktop third on 3.74%, the RTX 3050 in fourth with 3.28%, and the RTX 5070 rounding out the top five with 3.09%.

Still, it's great that we finally get to see a more granular view of how many people are using AMD GPUs.