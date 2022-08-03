You can now play Steam games with Nintendo classic controllers

Playing Steam games with a Nintendo classic controller is now easier than ever, thanks to a client update that adds the retro gamepads to the Steam Input support roaster. Switch compatible versions of the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Mega Drive pads should now play nice with your gaming PC, and you could also hook up the pads to a Steam Deck using a dock or USB-C adapter.

According to the Steam client update, the storefront now officially recognises Nintendo Online classic controllers, meaning they should show up automatically within Steam Input settings. Simply put, you’ll be able to use a reimagined, USB retro gamepad to play the best platform games on PC, like Shovel Knight and Sonic Mania.

It’s worth noting that you can use retro gamepads on PC without Steam Input support, as it’s even possible to play Multiversus using a Gamecube controller. Official Valve support means the experience should be plug and play, and you won’t necessarily have to download additional software to map buttons.

Classic layouts often pack less buttons than the best PC controller options today, so you’ll want to stick with traditional platformers rather than trying to play MMORPGs with an NES pad. That said, there are plenty of new releases that should pair nicely with Nintendo classic controllers, such as the recently released Klonoa remaster.

If you’ve got a Steam Deck dock, you could kick back at your gaming desk and play retro-style games on a bigger screen. You won’t even have to worry about how things will look on your gaming monitor, as a new Steam Deck update adds automatic scaling abilities to the portable powerhouse.