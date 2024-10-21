New Vampire Survivors DLC is the roguelike’s biggest yet, and it’s just $4

Nothing gets me more excited than the first few notes of Vampire Killer. Whatever rendition, the Castlevania track is an adrenaline-pumping masterpiece. So color me surprised when a new Vampire Survivors DLC is announced out of nowhere, and opens with those entrancing sounds. Called Ode to Castlevania, developer Poncle says it’s the biggest expansion for its hit Steam roguelike yet, and I’m afraid I’m about to lose another few weeks to it. Best of all, it’s a dirt cheap DLC for a dirt cheap game.

For just $4, the Vampire Survivors Castlevania DLC is absolutely stacked. We’re talking over 20 new characters, more than 40 extra weapons, another stage, 30 Castlevania covers, and a whole lot more. The roguelike game is about to get much bigger, and I for one can’t wait.

“This is not a standard DLC pack,” Poncle writes. “This is a celebration of this historical game series, an incredible, full-circle moment in which we have invested all the energy we could muster, and then some.”

Dracula’s Castle is set to be the biggest Vampire Survivors stage yet, and whether you’re a Richter, Simon, or Alucard enjoyer, there are plenty of new characters to take for a spin. Poncle is calling it a “stupidly gigantic amount of content,” so it’s the perfect excuse to jump back in.

While Konami seems allergic to a new game in the Castlevania series, the recent run of themed DLC is the next best thing. The Dead Cells Castlevania DLC is by far my favorite part of that game (intense bout with Dracula included), so watching Vampire Survivors get a similar treatment is a delight.

Poncle is dropping the Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC on Thursday October 31, and it’ll cost $3.99 / £2.99. You can stay up to date here.

